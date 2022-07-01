Monroe County deputies looking for 'suicidal' woman in domestic violence case

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies are asking you to be on the lookout for a woman wanted in connection to a domestic violence case Friday night.
According to a Facebook post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office page, the incident happened on Boxankle Road at around 7:14 p.m.
Deputies say April Moore has pending charges with the sheriff's office, is carrying a knife, and is known to be suicidal.
This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010 or 911.