Monroe County deputies searching for missing 17-year-old

Sheriff Freeman says Jorja Ethridge was at a party with friends, apparently missed curfew, and took off.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff says they’re still looking for a 17-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Brad Freeman says Jorja Ethridge was at a party with friends, apparently missed curfew, and took off. No one’s heard from her for about 36 hours now.

Freeman says he’s concerned she may be hiding out in the woods the last two nights in sub-freezing weather.

They're asking people in the area of Bolingbroke to check their backyard and out buildings, particularly in the area of Rivoli Road, Sanders Road, Spelman Road, Heritage Subdivision, and Hwy 41.

Ethridge is around 5’8” with brown or blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and black leggings.