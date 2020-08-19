Monroe County Division of Family and Children Services looking for two missing teens

The agency says both teens left their placement and one of them might harm himself.

MONROE, Ga. — The Monroe County Division of Family and Children Services is looking for two missing teens who left their placement.

According to a news release from Monroe County DFACS, 17-year-old Cameron Smith was last seen on May 8 when he left his placement in Perry.

The release says Smith might travel to Atlanta.

Smith has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 145 pounds, and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

16-year-old Edward Downs left his placement in Snellville, Georgia on Aug.15.

DFACS says Downs has brown hair, hazel eyes, is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 156 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his left arm and mild acne on his face.

Downs has pierced ears and he may go by the name "Gage."

The agency says he might try to harm himself and has a history of running. Downs could possibly travel to Atlanta or Rome, Georgia.

Anyone with information about the teens can call their local police department or Monroe DFACS at 706-819-2196.