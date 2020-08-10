Monroe County Drug Investigators find drugs, guns while conducting search warrant

10 guns, along with methamphetamine and marijuana, were found in a home on Ham Road on Wednesday.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Drug Investigators found drugs and guns, among other things, while conducting a search warrant on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, around 6:30 p.m. investigators arrived at a home on Ham Road.

About 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found, as well as about 1.5 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine, about 4 grams of suspected marijuana, digital scales, plastic baggies, devices used for smoking methamphetamine and 10 guns.

Two of the 10 guns were stolen.