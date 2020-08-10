Monroe County Drug Investigators find drugs, guns while conducting search warrant

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Drug Investigators found drugs and guns, among other things, while conducting a search warrant on Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, around 6:30 p.m. investigators arrived at a home on Ham Road.
About 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found, as well as about 1.5 pounds of suspected liquid methamphetamine, about 4 grams of suspected marijuana, digital scales, plastic baggies, devices used for smoking methamphetamine and 10 guns.
Two of the 10 guns were stolen.
Danny Brown and Francis Watson were arrested and will be charged with trafficking methamphetamine, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana less than 1 ounce, according to the post.