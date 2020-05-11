LeMarcus Davis will be sworn into office January 1st, 2021.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — For 34 years, Larry Evans has held a commission seat on Monroe County council, but now, voters of Monroe County have elected a new leader to fill his position.

"I don't know how I'm feeling right now. It's kind of feeling unreal," Commissioner-elect LeMarcus Davis said.

Davis is a Forsyth native and he says that he has big plans.

"One of the things that I want to do is continue to work with the county commissioners on the internet service and continue to get water to the citizens of Monroe County," Davis said.

Davis says that he has prepared for this seat for years by learning and graduating from the Middle Georgia Regional Commission Academy for Economic Development and attending County commission meetings.

Davis says he is ready for change.

"Honestly, I feel like I have some big shoes to fill. Mr. Evans has done a great job in the past," Davis said.

"I don't think there's a commissioner in Monroe County that's ever been on the board longer than Commissioner Evans," Commissioner George Emami said.

Emami says that Evans was hardworking and very knowledgeable about the County's history.

"That part of his tenure is going to be very hard to replace," Emami said.

Emami says he has confidence that Davis will learn the ropes quickly.

It's going to be a great thing for Monroe County to see Davis come into office. He's a younger fellow and he's a hardworking man," Emami added.

"I'm not putting out any promises on things that I want to do because we have other commissioners that have to vote on it, but I will promise that I will do the best I can for the citizens of Monroe County." Davis said.

Davis says he encourages people in Monroe County to come to him if they have any questions or concerns.