FORSYTH, Ga. — Severe weather swept through Central Georgia for several hours Monday starting at around 2 a.m.

BIBB COUNTY

More than 3,000 people are without power across Bibb County, according to Georgia Power's power outage map at 5 a.m.

Several trees came down in north Macon in the areas of Lokchapee, Huddersfield Road, Zebulon Road and Plantation Way.

Walgreens on Zebulon Road was heavily damaged. The Walmart there is also closed after sustaining a gas leak the storm caused.

MONROE COUNTY

Numerous roads around Monroe County are blocked after severe weather early Monday morning.

According to Capt. Shane Cook with Monroe County EMA, more than 20 roads around the county are blocked just after 4 a.m.

One of the most affected areas is the intersection of Collier Road and Smith Road in Forsyth.

Cook also says mile marker 188 on I-75 was blocked earlier but has been cleared.

There are, however, trees down on I-75 just before N. Lee Street/GA-42 and they are blocking all lanes. The expected clear time is 6:30 a.m.

Cook is asking for people to call 478-994-7010 if you have trees blocking your roads. That is the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch non-emergency phone number.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Sheriff Howard Sills says so far, there are no injuries reported.

He says the worst damage is about four to six miles north of Eatonton on U.S. 441 and spots along Lower Harmony Road outside of the city.

UPSON COUNTY

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sheriff Joel Cochran says trees are down and blocking Highway 15 north of Warthen. Lots of roads around Warthen are also blocked.

He says there are a number of reports of trees down in the Harrison and Riddleville area of the county. Deputies are responding to calls around there including an accident near Riddleville.

He says the damage is all related to possible tornadoes.

WHERE TO CHECK POWER OUTAGES

To check the Georgia Power outage map, click here.

To check the Flint Energies outage map, click here.

To check the Georgia EMC outage map, click here.

