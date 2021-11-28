Monroe County Emergency Services Station 10 burns in Saturday fire

Officials say as firefighters attempted to put out the flames a part of the station roof collapsed

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Emergency Services Station 10 has burned down in a structure fire late Saturday night, according to a post on the Monroe County Emergency Services Facebook page.

Monroe County Emergency Services says no firefighters were at the station when the fire began. A 911 call was reported at 11:04 p.m. and when firefighters arrived at the scene the station was engulfed in flames.

Officials say as firefighters attempted to put out the flames a part of the station roof collapsed and responders were forced to back away from the scene.

Battalion Chief Clay Walton injured his knee while fighting the flames and was transported to a local hospital with no life threatening injuries.

A 2001 Freightliner pumper that was parked in the station garage was severely damaged.

Crews continued to be on the scene until 2:30 a.m. on Sunday and will be monitoring the scene for the remainder of the weekend.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined. The incident has been turned over to the Georgia state fire marshal’s office for further investigation.