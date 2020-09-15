Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters battled a fire at a home on 1044 Montpelier Springs Road. The two residents and their dog escaped safely

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County family of two are without a home after a fire destroyed their house Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post on the Monroe County Emergency Services page, at around 9 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a fire at a home on 1044 Montpelier Springs Road. The post says when crews got there, the two residents and their dog had safely escaped the fully-involved fire. Chief Matt Jackson says the dog alerted the homeowners to the blaze and they were able to make it out and call 911.

Jackson says the fire started in the attic and is believed to be caused by an electrical malfunction. He says there is nothing suspicious about the fire.

The post says about 11 Monroe County firefighters responded along with help from the Georgia Fire Academy and Lamar County firefighters as they provided water tankers.