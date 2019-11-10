FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County toddler is recovering after being bitten in the face by his family’s dog earlier this month.

According to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, a deputy was sent to the Monroe County emergency room on October 2 for a call of a dog bite.

When the deputy got to the hospital, the child’s grandfather met him in the parking lot and said he was the owner of the dog that bit the 15-month-old.

He said he had just gotten home from work and was upstairs changing when he heard a commotion in the living room. He went downstairs and found his daughter holding her baby and screaming about the dog bite.

The report says the deputy went into the hospital room and spoke with the toddler’s mother, who was holding the screaming 15-month-old in her arms.

The infant’s face was swollen and his eye was bleeding. There were also puncture wounds on his right cheek and nose, the report says.

The dog was identified in the report as a 9-year-old mixed-breed Lab. The child’s grandfather said the dog is skittish around strangers, but has never bitten anyone.

Since it was a family pet, there were no charges and the dog was left in a 10-day quarantine.

