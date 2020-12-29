Monroe County deputies find wanted sex offender, need help finding another

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they believe Adan Garcia may have gone to Mexico.

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one wanted sex offender, and now they need your help finding another.

According to a news release, Jodie Fitzgerald was arrested Monday on outstanding warrants related to absconding and violating sex offender registry requirements.

The sheriff’s office says they had been looking to arrest him since Aug. 2020.

They now need your help locating another man, identified as Adan Garcia, who they believe might have run away to Mexico.

If you have any information on Garcia, you are asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office or U.S. Marshals Service.