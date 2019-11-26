FORSYTH, Ga. — In a Facebook post, former Monroe County fire chief Matt Perry says county officials asked him to resign, but says he was part of a team that did "amazing and heroic things."

Perry was removed last Thursday as fire chief and county emergency management director.

He made the post around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency -- an account he says he'll be taking down soon.

Perry wrote that he was asked to resign in a meeting with county manager Jim Hedges and human resources director Janet Abbot.

"It was a professional and civil discussion," Perry wrote.

He didn't discuss the reason, but Perry wrote, "I can assure you that it had nothing to do with malfeasances, incompetence or poor performance."

Perry went on to list achievements as his time as fire chief and EMA director, including improving training, starting the county's first dive-rescue team and buying new ambulances.

He was fire chief for just over two years and emergency-management director for 11.

Last week, Hedges and other county officials declined to comment on Perry's departure, including confirming whether he resigned or was fired or discussing the reason.

Perry's post also noted that county officials serve at the pleasure of the board of commisisoners.

"When they want a change, they make it, which is what they were elected to do," he wrote.

Perry concludes: "I have immensely enjoyed the privilege of trying to bring education, notification and levity during trying times. This has been fun for me and I hope that it was a benefit to all. I wish you all well"

Jason Lott is now the interim fire chief.

Here is the full statement:

Last week, in a meeting with County Manager Jim Hedges and Human Resources Director Janet Abbot, I was asked to resign my position as Emergency Services and EMA Director with Monroe County. It was a professional and civil discussion. It was a shock to say the least, but in this business such things are expected. I can assure you that it had nothing to do with malfeasance, incompetence or poor performance. It should never be forgotten, by anyone in local government, that you work at the pleasure of the Board. When they want a change, they make it, which is what they were elected to do.

During my two and a half years as Chief, nearly 13 as EMA Director, and 15 as a county employee, I’ve had the pleasure to work with true professionals. Men and women committed to genuinely making a difference in their community and chosen profession. If you’ll indulge me, I’d love to point out what both they and I have accomplished in the last few years. I think that it’s important that everyone in the public understand that I was part of a team that did amazing and heroic things. Before I leave, I want you, the public, to know what they have accomplished because that’s what’s important to me.

We dealt with nearly losing all our certifications but in less than 4 months, we managed to rectify all our issues with the State.

We created a database for training that wouldn’t allow mistakes of the past to come back.

We were awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money to purchase new equipment so the burden wouldn’t be on the tax payer. (And a few hundred thousand more is on the way)

Created a firefighting centered career path for all employees so they may reach personal and professional goals. Firefighters engaged in thousands of combined hours of training and certifications.

Found funding sources outside of the general fund and allowed firefighters to become paramedics without finding themselves in debt.

Reinvigorated our Field training officer program so we can develop new employees, increase high levels of performance, work hard to expand our fire and rescue capabilities and ensure accountability.

Created our first ever dive rescue team

Purchased new ambulances so we can try to replace an aging and unreliable fleet.

Through donations and grants, put specialized equipment and drugs on our ambulances and fire trucks that, in the last 2 years, are credited with over a dozen citizens restarting hearts and allowing them to walk from hospitals after being deceased. (Truly amazing to see)

We were responsible for creating leadership training, development of talent and a public information and social media campaign that is nationally recognized

Fixed our EMS billing which now, for the first time ever, is projected bring in over $1,000,000 to County coffers. This, combined with allowing fire insurance fees to go to the fire department, almost made the department revenue neutral for the tax payer.

As EMA Director, I was awarded over $1,000,000 in equipment that is free of charge to the citizen, oversaw the purchase and implementation of an important mass notification system, installed our first outdoor county weather sirens, managed 5 Presidential Disaster Declarations, had our County awarded a Storm Ready Community by the National Weather Service, was the 2016 State of Georgia EMA Director of the Year and named the 2018 Region V EMS Director of the year.

This, along with many other accomplishments should make every citizen proud of the men and women that are firefighters, emts and paramedics, for Monroe County.

As we move into the Holiday Season, I can promise you that I’ll continue to be thankful for the opportunity to serve with the men and women of MCES and to all Monroe County residents. Regardless of who ends up at the helm next, I will wish them luck, hope that I have left them a foundation to continue good work, and a staff with fond memories.

In the coming days, I’ll be taking this particular EMA page down. I have immensely enjoyed the privilege of trying to bring education, notification and levity during trying times. This has been fun for me and I hope that it was a benefit to all. I wish you all well.

