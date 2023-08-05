'One more tool in our toolbox': Monroe County Fire Department using drones to solve cases and help community

Example video title will go here for this video

The department uses the drone to find missing people, and find starting place of fires.

'A bird's eye view' : Monroe County Fire utilizes new tool

When you think of firefighter tools, you may think of trucks and ladders, but now fire departments are taking to the sky to keep you safe. They are piloting drones.

"It's fun to play with, but when it comes down to business, it's something that you need to know how to operate," says Monroe County Fire Marshall David Brown.

In emergencies, it can solve cases or even save lives. Brown says the department has used its drone 20 times for investigations in the last year.

"Using the drone allows me to get a bird's eye view of homes, burn patterns like if we wildfires or a wildland fire," he adds.

From ground level, the view is much more limited.

As the main county investigator, he must look at burn patterns to determine how and where the fire started.

"Figuring out how the fire started and where the fire started gives the family some closure," he says.

Brown adds that it also helps keep firefighters safe, like if a building were in danger of collapsing or more severe reasons.

"Especially on a hazmat call, if we had to, if there was some type of spill, we could send a drone in. The drone is replaceable, unlike us," he says.

The process of setting up a drone is also quicker. It can take them 30-60 seconds to set up a drone, but getting a crew together to fight a hazmat fire situation is much longer.

"Getting dressed up in a Level A suit, there has to be so many people on the ground. It's a two-in, two-out rule. Two people go in; two people are on standby, and you also have to have a Decon team available, which can take hours," he says.

District Chief Malcolm Walthall brings his own drone to work.

"I've been a licensed actual pilot for 15 years, and I recently started flying a drone for about three or four years," says Walthall.

His drone is larger and equipped with a built-in microphone to alert and hear from victims.

"Evacuate the area. Danger danger. Evacuate the area. Stay where you are. Help is on the way," repeats the drone after Walthall.

A drone can take you extremely close to an emergency, even miles away.

"That sign from where we are is 570 feet from the drone, and you can read it like you're reading a book," says Walthall zooming in on a street sign.

Both these drones can also see heat using the thermal setting.

"We've had a couple times where a child or an autistic child will wander away from home...the infrared drone can see through smoke and through the dark and see a heat signature," Walthall adds.

They also can help other law enforcement agencies.

Monroe County fire helped the sheriff's department two weeks ago as they were trying to find a suspect who ran off after a high-speed chase.

He usually says in this situation, they would have to contact the Georgia State

Patrol to bring a helicopter, and this could take an hour to arrive and launch.

Using the drone, they arrested the suspect within minutes. The drone lets them steadily view any moving vehicle or person.

As technology continues to improve, Walthall says the department plans to advance with it.

"Having technology like this just gives u one more tool in our toolbox," he says

Walthall says as it gives them extra eyes in the sky, he hopes it encourages more bodies on the ground, "I hope that it would encourage some people to join and volunteer, and see what being a volunteer is all about."