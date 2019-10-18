MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — After months of operation at Monroe County's Five Below distribution center, employees are gearing up for the grand opening.

Boxes move swiftly across the Five Below distribution center, and over 200 workers make sure they are packed, sorted, and in the right place.

By now, the process is nailed down. General Manager Eric Kooy says, "We have team members here who were working in the building when we were still putting labeling on racking before we saw the first carton come into the facility."

Crew members started receiving products in February and shipping them out in the spring.

Now, Five Below leaders want to celebrate their official opening by having crew members' family, community leaders, and the building's contractors out for a day of fun.

Kooy says, "This is what your family helped us create. This is what your mom, your dad, your brother, your sister, son or daughter, has been doing in contributing their time to, and I think they're going to be really impressed."

The countless hours spent working on the building won't go unnoticed.

Kooy says, "With all the rain delays we had, just all the hurdles we had to overcome to bring this to fruition, it wouldn't be possible without all the fantastic partnerships."

Days are filled with taking the 7,000 different products and shipping them to almost 300 stores in the southeast.

Five Below plans to keep expanding, Kooy says, "not only is it a solid growing company, but it's a growing company that's going to provide growing opportunities for our employees."

Growing in the number of stores, and the employees on the team.

Five Below says they plan to expand the roughly 7,000 square foot building in the future to expand their distribution.

