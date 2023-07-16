Monroe County folks give mixed reactions to living near rock quarry

As Crawford County commissioners prepare to vote on bringing a rock quarry to town on Tuesday, Monroe County folks say there are pros and cons to living near a site

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A vote coming this Tuesday has some folks in Crawford County feeling a bit rocky.

County Commissioners will make their final vote deciding to bring a rock quarry to the area. Many potential quarry neighbors aren't so happy about it, saying they’re worried about health issues.

But a rock quarry on Lite-N-Tie Road in Monroe County has been around for decades. So 13WMAZ'S Jessica Cha talked to neighbors in the area about what it's like to live near one.

Scott Dooley moved into his home 16 years ago knowing there was a quarry a mile away.

“They were here first so we don't have a problem with it,” Dooley says.

However, what he didn’t know about living near a rock quarry was…

“You hear two booms and that's it. Just a bit of vibration. Doesn't shift pictures around or knock glasses off the wall by any means,” Dooley explains.

He's talking about the dynamite the quarry uses to blast rocks from the ground. He says they do it at least once a week.

“Usually during the day when most people are at work,” he says. “You get used to it. You get to a point where you don't pay any attention to it. People close up to it might have different opinions and problems.”

People like Roy Faircloth.

“Yeah, I'm the closest to the quarry.”

Faircloth lives a half mile from the site in what the company calls ‘the vein’ of the quarry.

“It's been nice except when the rock quarry dynamites. It shakes the house, it rattles the windows,” he says.

Faircloth says it used to startle him, not knowing what it was. He spoke with the company about it.

“They explained that they was doing it according to the government regulations. Sometimes it seems like they was putting a little extra charge into it,” he says.

That's because Faircloth says shortly after he built the home in 2001, the foundation started to crack.

“It started off with a small crack and it kept increasing as time went on. I worry about the whole house coming off of the foundation,” he says.

As for dust, Faircloth says there's a lot and it used to coat the area, however the company worked to build derms, so the noise of the machines and dust has gotten better.

“There’s only so much they will do,” he says.

To those in Crawford County, Faircloth says: “I would say fight as much as you can. Do all that's legal to keep it away from your houses."

On the other hand, Dooley says living near the quarry has some pros.

“Helps keep our taxes down, dust doesn't seem to bother us,” Dooley says. “It's okay, you get used to them."

The Middle Regional Commission plans to do an impact study in Crawford County before commissioners make their vote.