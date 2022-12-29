Monroe County handing out water to those affected in latest outage

The county purchased nearly 1,600 cases of water from GEMA to hand out to residents starting tonight.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — For residents in North Monroe County who have been affected by the ongoing county water shortage, bottled water will be available at a local fire station on Thursday night.

The High Falls Fire Station located at 3901 High Falls Road will have water starting at 7 p.m. Monroe County purchased nearly 1,600 cases of water or around 38,000 bottles through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency state contract to help residents in need. The water will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis with one case available per family initially.

Monroe County remains under a Boil Water Advisory for all North Monroe County water system customers. This includes all areas along Johnstonville Road and to the north of there excluding the Riata, River Forest, and River Walk subdivisions

Residents are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food. The Boil Water Advisory does not apply to residents receiving water from the City of Forsyth already or are on Monroe County’s South Water System.