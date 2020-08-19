They're parked in five different locations throughout the community

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — Monroe County students headed back to the classroom Monday. With middle-schoolers and high-schoolers learning virtually, the school system has found a creative way to give them internet access. They now have wi-fi buses, thanks to a partnership between the school system and Southern Rivers Energy.

Students can find "Smart Bus Wi-Fi" at five different locations countywide, including the City of Forsyth Police Department, Monroe County Rec Department, and Ellis Field. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, Wi-Fi will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Just look for the "smart bus" sign in the window of the bus.

Assistant Superintendent Alicia Elders says there hoping that this will help relieve stress for those families that don't have internet access.

"We hope again that this will provide an opportunity for our children to be able to access the instruction that is going on in the classroom and help ease some of the stress and burden of not being able to have access to internet at their homes, depending on where they live," said Elders.