MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after leading Monroe County deputies on a high-speed chase, according to a news release from Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis says deputies tried to pull over a gray 2016 Dodge Charger for speeding on I-75 South.

When the vehicle didn't stop, deputies pursued the car.

The news release says the vehicle exited on I-475 at Zebulon Road, then went back onto the interstate.

The vehicle then exited at Eisenhower Parkway and headed towards Bloomfield Road.

Lewis says the driver lost control of the car, rolled, and hit two other cars and a building at Madison Apartments.

A man and woman were in the speeding car, according to the release.

The woman was unconscious and went to Navicent.

Deputies arrested the man and took him to the Monroe County Jail.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has not identified either suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.