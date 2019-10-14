MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Two people were arrested Saturday after a high-speed chase that began in Monroe County involving two vehicles, and one of them had missing children inside.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a stolen vehicle call at the Volume Chevrolet in Forsyth around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The stolen green 2019 Chevy Tahoe was then seen going north on I-75 with a silver Impala following behind it.

Around mile marker 198/199, both vehicles were positively identified and deputies found the license plate of the Impala was associated with three missing children from South Carolina.

Both vehicles refused to stop and a chase began that involved Butts County, Henry County and Georgia State Patrol.

At mile marker 209, State Patrol conducted a PIT maneuver on both vehicles. The driver of the Impala, Joseph Minter, was taken into custody.

The driver of the Tahoe, Kandecia Meggett, was removed from the vehicle by deputies.

The three children inside the Tahoe, ages 8, 6 and 3, were checked out by Henry County EMS as a precaution and then taken to the MCSO CARE Cottage while waiting for their mother to arrive.

Meggett is charged with theft by taking, aggravated assault, and three charges of interstate interference of custody.

The aggravated assault stems from her allegedly trying to run two Volume Chevrolet employees over as she was at the lot. She reportedly came to purchase a vehicle, then took the keys to the Tahoe and drove off.

Minter was charged with theft by taking and three charges of interstate interference of custody.

