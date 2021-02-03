‘A really good idea’: Monroe County homeowner thankful for smoke alarms through new safety campaign

Operation S.A.F.E was started with the goal of reducing building fires. Here's how you could get a new smoke alarm installed in your home for free

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County firefighters fought 19 building fires in 2020, and now county emergency services have launched a new campaign in hopes of cutting that number. It's called 'Operation S.A.F.E.'

Monroe County EMS life safety instructor, Christina Bramlett, says they're installing 10-year smoke alarms in the homes of Monroe County's most vulnerable citizens for free.

"We ask that the homeowner is the one living on the property; either be over the age of 60, have a child under the age of 18, or if you're physically or financially unable to obtain a smoke alarm...we'd be happy to install them," said Bramlett.

Don Daniel was one of the first people who got their smoke alarms installed through this program.

"I live in a log house, I heat my house with a wood heater in the basement, and so I thought this was a really good idea," Daniel said.

He also says he appreciates this program and that the smoke alarms do not require batteries.

"I urge everyone, no matter what kind of house you're living in, even if you're living in an apartment complex, call Monroe County Emergency Services. They're doing a great job," Daniel said.

Monroe County EMS says they have around 200 alarms that they're waiting to install.

"We're seeking to get more alarms and to keep this an ongoing program until we are confident that every home in the county has the adequate number of alarms to keep themselves safe," Bramlett said.

If you live in Monroe County and want to apply, you can go to Monroe County Emergency Services' Facebook page or click here.