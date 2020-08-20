Monroe County honored some first responders who saved the life of 1-year-old Kenneth Garcia.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — On July 26th, Sara and Dominic Garcia took their 18-month-old son Kenneth on a play date at the pool in their subdivision. A few moments later, the unexpected happened.

She went to the bathroom while Kenneth was in the pool with his floaty. When she came back, he was nowhere in sight.

"I thought that maybe one of the other kids grabbed him to play with him or my husband took him, but no. My friend found him at the bottom of the pool," his mother said.

Sara's husband and a friend performed CPR on Kenneth for nine minutes until the EMTs arrived. They were able to get Kenneth a pulse again and took him to Macon Children's Hospital.

Battalion Chief for Monroe County Emergency Services Clay Walton was one of the 12 men who responded.

Walton is a dad and says that when he got the call that a little boy was drowning, it was gut-wrenching.

"There's so many times when we respond to calls and either we know the outcome and it's grim and it's negative, then there's other times when we respond to calls and we have no earthly idea what transpired and happens afterwards," Walton said.

On Tuesday, the county commissioners and Kenneth's parents honored the first responders with a "Kenneth Garcia Life-Saving Ribbon." Walton says the honor hits home for him.

"Being able to see him happy with his family means the world to us. We know that he's happy, he's safe. We know that he has a long, full life ahead of him," Walton said.

"It's definitely something that we will never forget and we're still trying to forgive ourselves and think that it's not our fault, but he's great -- you would never even known anything even happened to him," Sara said.

Kenneth's mother says there is not enough thanks to give the first responders.

"It's honestly a miracle because he was under for two to three minutes and he shouldn't even be here," she added.