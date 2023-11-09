'It's a blessing': Monroe County Hospital changes management partners

After seven years with Atrium Health Navicent, Monroe County Hospital will have a new partner.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Hospital will no longer affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent. After seven years as partners, the Monroe County Hospital will be under new management.

Starting Nov. 1, Monroe County Hospital will be managed by Aletheia, which is based in Watkinsville, GA.

The 25-bed hospital provides several services to the surrounding community and allows a more convenient option for people in Monroe County.

Jennie Ridley has lived in Monroe County for three years and said having the hospital is a blessing.

"It makes life a lot easier having small kids and a busy schedule that I can just right around the corner from my house come and get so many healthcare needs covered is a huge perk and a huge blessing," Ridley said.

She believes people should look into all the services of the hospital especially for children.

"My daughter had to get stiches, so it was very easy which when you have a child who is freaking out it's a huge factor in ease," Ridley said. "I'm very thankful that we were able to just pull up and park and run in."

Atrium Health Navicent released the following statement regarding the end of the partnership: