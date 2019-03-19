A house in Monroe County was destroyed in a raging fire early Sunday morning.

When firefighters responded, they saw that the entire lower level of the house had fallen into the basement, so firefighters couldn't get inside safely. Luckily, no one was home when the fire broke out.

They say emergency services used 100,000 gallons of water to put out the blaze. This is the 8th structure fire in Monroe County in the last 30 days alone.

