Investigators looking for man after Monroe County fire destroys home

The fire department says a man lived in the Juliette house with his two dogs.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators are looking for one man after a Tuesday night fire destroyed a home.

According to Monroe County Emergency Services Director Matt Jackson, a call came in around 10:30 p.m. for a domestic dispute.

When deputies arrived, the house at 27 Faith Court was on fire.

Crews put the fire out in about half an hour, but they stayed out there all night and into Wednesday morning.

About 20 firefighters between the Monroe County Fire Department and volunteer staff assisted, and five firefighters with the Macon-Bibb engine crew helped.

Right now, investigators don't know what caused the fire.

Jackson says the house still has hotspots and isn’t safe. The home has severe damage, and it's a total loss.

They are still looking for the man living inside. There were two dogs living at the home.

Jackson says one dog hasn’t been found and the other one was found by a neighbor.