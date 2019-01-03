At Station 14 in Monroe County, volunteer firefighters gear up for whatever gets thrown their way.

"If you gotta work in the morning but there's a fire at 5:30, you go to the fire, go home, take a shower, and go to work," Ralph Burris, volunteer fire captain at the High Falls station, said.

Right now, only around 70 volunteers work hard to keep the 30,000 people in Monroe County safe.

Fire Captain Shane Cook says they don't have a specific number in mind to add to the team, but they know the need is imminent.

"As our call volume increases, the demand for more resources, the demand for more people, it's there," Cook said.

Cook says, they're looking for quality over quantity. He describes the volunteers as a "family."

Volunteer Brice Corum says it's an opportunity to gain perspective.

"On people's worst days, we realize really quickly what the important things in life are, and that's people, not things."

Margie Bryant has served since the '70s, and she says if you have doubts, don't worry, so did she.

"I felt like I could not do it, but I had a lot of the other volunteers help me and motivate me to stay in," Bryant said.

For those with the argument of having a job, family, and friends, most volunteers have or have had jobs, and many have family.

"I got six grandbabies, two kids, and a wife who likes to keep going," Burris said.

At the end of the day, it's all about making time to help others, starting with filling out an application.

"If you wanna become volunteer, you've gotta obtain an application from our headquarter station and turn it back in," Cook continued, "We have an agility test to be sure you can do the basic functions, then you'll do fire school just to have the basic training you need."

The school is about two nights a week, but Corum says the long days are worth it.

"The feeling of being able to help the community makes up for the time away from home. It's hard to explain, it's just one of those things -- the joy of giving back to a community that does so much for you."