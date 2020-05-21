MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigators have now identified a man found dead 35 years ago.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a body being found on an isolated road in Monroe County on March 11, 1985.

The victim was a black male that had been shot to death.

At the time of his death, he was wearing a blue windbreaker, Levi jeans, a white t-shirt with red trim, black loafers, a brown Jordache belt, silver watch and gold chain.

Deputies could not find an identification on the victim and the case went cold without leads.

Inv. Marc Mansfield was assigned the case in 2019 and now, the victim has been identified as Maurice Freeman Long (DOB: 3/13/64).

The sheriff’s office is asking for your help in finding Long’s family members.

They say he may be missing from another city in Georgia, Little Rock or Philadelphia.

If you knew Long or know one of his family members, you can call Inv. Mansfield at 478-994-7043.

RELATED HEADLINES

What we know about Gregory and Travis McMichael and the Ahmaud Arbery case

Accused serial rapist linked to 8 Atlanta cold cases captured