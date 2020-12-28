Monroe County Lyft passenger charged after 'brick' of cocaine found in traffic stop

The sheriff's office says the brick weighed around 2 pounds

FORSYTH, Ga. — A man was arrested Sunday after being found with drugs during a traffic stop in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a 2020 Kia Sedan around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

The driver told the deputy he was a Lyft driver and was transporting the backseat passenger to Macon.

The sheriff’s office says deputies asked the passenger, Marcus Green, to roll down his window so they could talk to him and they smelled marijuana.

Deputies asked both men to get out of the car and they received permission to search the vehicle. They found 1 ‘brick’ of cocaine that weighed around 2 pounds and a vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana that weighed around one pound.

Green was arrested and will be charged with trafficking and possessing cocaine and marijuana.