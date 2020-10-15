30-year-old Justin Bradford was caught on a home security system attempting to break into a home on Happy Lane in High Falls.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says just before 3 p.m., 30-year-old Justin Bradford was caught on a home security system attempting to break into a home on Happy Lane.

Deputies responded to a 911 call, but Bradford ran when deputies arrived. They found him hiding inside a boat at another residence on Happy Lane.