Monroe County man arrested after being caught on camera breaking into home

30-year-old Justin Bradford was caught on a home security system attempting to break into a home on Happy Lane in High Falls.
Credit: MONROE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in jail after attempting to break into a home in Monroe County Wednesday. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says just before 3 p.m., 30-year-old Justin Bradford was caught on a home security system attempting to break into a home on Happy Lane.

Deputies responded to a 911 call, but Bradford ran when deputies arrived. They found him hiding inside a boat at another residence on Happy Lane. 

He is being charged with criminal trespass, attempted burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, and possession of burglary tools.

