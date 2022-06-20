Monroe County man charged with kidnapping woman in Forsyth

Jerry Davenport allegedly dragged the woman into the woods, but she was found safe about two hours later

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County man was arrested in a possible kidnapping of a woman from a home on Towaliga Trail in Forsyth near High Falls.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible kidnapping just before 7 p.m. after witnesses saw Jerry Davenport arguing with a woman before dragging her into the woods.



The witnesses believed Davenport had a weapon and called 911.

The Georgia State Patrol helicopter unit and Monroe County deputies searched the area.

The woman was found safe and unharmed at a home on Mayfield Road in Forsyth just after 9 p.m., about a mile from the Towaliga Trail. Sheriff Brad Freeman said she had bruises but no serious injuries.

Davenport was taken into custody and was charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.