Monroe County man charged with sharing child porn

Officials were sent tips that someone was sharing images of child sexual abuse online

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Forsyth man now faces charges of distributing child pornography after a search of his home.

According to a news release, 30-year-old Anthony Grier was arrested and charged Thursday with six counts of sexual exploitation of children (distribution of child porn).

The GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) began investigating Grier’s online activity after receiving tips from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children about someone sharing images of child sexual abuse.

A warrant was executed at Grier’s home and on his person at the Department of Community Supervision in Lamar County.

He was booked into the Monroe County jail after his arrest.