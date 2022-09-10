Monroe County man on bicycle killed after being hit by car

The man was 23 years old, and originally from Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man was hit by a car as he rode his bicycle in Monroe County on Friday night.

According to Lt. John Thompson, the driver who hit the man was the one to call in the incident, at around 10:43 p.m.

In a statement by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to the scene and began investigating the crash.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Cardell Henry Evans, who is from Apopka, Florida.

The statement said Evans was traveling south on GA Highway 42 S in the south bound lane when he was hit from behind by a car.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation, and 13WMAZ will provide updates as soon as they become available.