Monroe County man sentenced to 20 years for stealing identities, money from hundreds across the state

Investigators found hundreds of incidents of stolen mail, stolen identities and stolen money from hundreds of people across the state

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe County man is now convicted of stealing identities, money and mail from hundreds of people across Georgia.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a jury convicted Leonard Curry on Thursday.

After an investigation, deputies say they arrested Curry on Feb. 21 and charged him with identity fraud, theft and forgery.

Investigators found hundreds of cases of stolen mail, stolen identities and stolen money. They say the victims included Monroe County and across the state.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says there were about 382 victims, and one check Curry reportedly stole out of Henry County was a loan of over $250,000.