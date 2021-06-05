'Very emotional for me': Monroe County media specialist named top in the region

K.B. Sutton media specialist, Misti Sikes, will be up for the statewide award in June

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County students and staff celebrated one of their media specialists Wednesday for earning Regional Media Specialist of the Year.

"It is my honor today to announce that our Region 8 Media Specialist of the Year is Mrs. Misti Sikes," said Region 8 Georgia Library Media Association Representative, Sarah Chancellor.

"It was overwhelming but very emotional for me, but very exciting at the same time," said Sikes.

She's been a media specialist for 15 years; the last six have been at K.B. Sutton with principal Becky Brown.

"She is by far the best media specialist I have ever worked with. She's enthusiastic, she is so creative and she's knowledgeable about children's literature, and she does a great job with finding out what kids want to read," said Brown.

"I think it's important for my students to read everyday and we worked really hard this year to try and deliver books to each classroom to make sure students had books each and every day," said Sikes.

Region 8 includes Monroe, Bibb, Houston, Twiggs, Peach, Crawford and Jasper counties.

"To be recognized for this region means a lot. I want to represent my school in the best I possibly can and represent our county the best I possibly can," said Sikes.

Chancellor said Sikes' creative ideas to keep students reading during the pandemic and how she used technology to engage her students was largely why she was chosen.

She'll be up for the State Media Specialist of the Year Award in June.