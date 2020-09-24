Monroe County Middle temporarily moves to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise

The change will take effect Monday and middle school students will not return to in-person instruction until October 19

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Students at Monroe County Middle will be moving from in-person instruction to online learning for at least two weeks.

According to a news release, the district held an emergency called board meeting on Thursday and decided to move middle school students to virtual instruction starting Monday, September 28.

It will then continue for 10 school days through October 9, when the district’s fall break begins. In-person classes are set to resume on October 19.

This does not affect students at Mary Persons High, the district’s three elementary schools, and at the Monroe Academy Achievement Center.

Superintendent Mike Hickman says the number of students with COVID-19 or those who have been exposed to the virus has grown in the last week. The same has happened among staff members.

At the end of Thursday’s school day, 86 students and staff were under quarantine and with 7 students and 1 teacher testing positive.