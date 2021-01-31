'Beautiful inside and out': Monroe County mourns the loss of former Mary Persons educator

A few words that friends used to describe Marcy Sanders: loving, beautiful, positive and smart.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County community is mourning the loss of a former educator who died unexpectedly in a car accident earlier this week on Bowman Road.

Friends of Marcy Sanders talk about the impact she had on the community.

Lanie O'Neal met Marcy years ago at church, in 2003 they began teaching at Mary Person's Highschool together.

"Marcy would give you the shirt off of her back, and thank you for taking it," she said. "Oh, she was an amazing educator. She would not stop until she knew they understood what she was trying to teach them."

Marcy taught business classes at Mary Persons up until 2020, while O'Neal taught special education classes.

But she was so much more than an educator. She was a mother, a best friend, a coach and a bright light to Monroe County.

"Her children are her top priority. Her girls? They came before anything," O'Neal said.

Gini Seitz is Marcy's best friend of 20 years, she says they were practically sisters.

Seitz says they've been through a lot and even helped each other through their daughters battles with cancer.

"She was beautiful inside and out, and I will cherish her memory in my heart forever. She meant the world to me. It is such a devastating loss and she took a piece of my heart with her," Sietz said.

Ronnie Shipman also worked with Marcy.

"We coached a lot of years together and made a great team. We had the good cop, bad cop routine down. She was such a positive role for our athletes," he said.

O'Neal says that she will never forget the sunshine that Marcy brought, everywhere she went.

"I want Monroe County to remember how much we all meant to her and how welcomed she said she felt when she came here," she said.