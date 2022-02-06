Summer is here and so are hungry stomachs. A Monroe County nonprofit is working to keep kids fed

The nonprofit 'Community Improvement Coalition' in Monroe County started in 1988. They've been feeding kids during the summer since 1991.

FORSYTH, Ga. — With school out for the summer, parents have a lot of mouths to feed while their children are home, which is why many school districts in Central Georgia offer summer meal programs.

Trevia Chambliss is a mother of two and she's currently working a job while also studying to get her masters of science in nursing.

With all that on her plate, she understands how it is hard for parents to try to feed their kids a nutritious meal during the summer without breaking the bank.

"Statistically speaking, there are a lot of kids that don't get to eat during the summer and they really don't have nutritious meals because they have working parents," said Chambliss.

The nonprofit 'Community Improvement Coalition' in Monroe County started in 1988. They've been feeding kids during the summer since 1991.

They start prepping to feed many young kids around Monroe County at the start of the year.

Annette Lucear, their administrative director, has been with the organization from the beginning.

"It brings me joy to know that I have a calling and I feel from God to assist kids with programs, meals that will help their long-term," said Lucear.

She does it so in the summer she can help families and kids similar to Trevia Chambliss' worry less about how or when their kids' next meal will be.

"I hope that they are able to offer the program year round, even during the school year. They may have a nutritious lunch, but not dinner," said Chambliss.

"74-years-old but I am going strong. I am going to keep working for these kids as long as I can," said Lucear.

They're looking at providing kids with close to 5,000 meals for the month of June alone. The summer feeding program starts Monday.