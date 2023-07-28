x
'She was a good officer': Monroe County Officer resigns following three-day suspension

The officer went Wild Wing Cafe for a couple drinks but was not DUI.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — A Monroe County deputy was suspended for three days and later resigned after taking her cruiser to a north Macon drinking spot.

Sheriff Brad Freeman says the deputy broke no law, only department policy.

He said Deputy Hannah Hile was not driving under the influence and recorded a .01 on the breathalyzer last Friday. The legal standard is .08.

Freeman says Hile was off-duty and running errands in her cruiser when a friend called and asked to meet her at the Wild Wings Cafe at The Shoppes at River Crossing.

He says she "had a couple of drinks."

Hile was wearing a Monroe County T-shirt or sweatshirt when someone saw her and called Bibb County 911, Freeman says.'

"I assume he followed to her car," he said.

When a Monroe County deputy went to her apartment that night, he said, "She immediately admitted everything."

Freeman this week suspended her without pay for three days, and Hile lost the use of her patrol car for 45 days.

She resigned after his ruling.

The sheriff says Hile worked as a patrol officer and had been with the department for about 45 days.

He said, "She was a good officer."

