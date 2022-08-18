Monroe County Police receive online threat against school

The threat was was against a nonspecific school.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday morning, the Monroe County Sheriff's office says it received report of a threat against an unnamed school on Snapchat.

Their statement says someone was planning to commit a violent act between 12 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. at a school.

A student at one of the Monroe County schools reported it to the sheriff's office, and was interviewed, they say.

They said they thought the threat was for a Monroe County school because several Monroe students had been reposting the original threat.

The sheriff's office says they've identified the Snapchat usernames of those who reposted the threat, but the original poster is still unknown.

When they received the report, the Monroe sheriff's office opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

They sent additional law officers to Monroe County school campuses, and carried out searches with K-9 teams.

The timeframe for the threat passed, and no threat was carried out at any of the schools.

Investigators have sent requests for investigative assistance to Snapchat to help track down the original poster's identity.

The investigation is still ongoing, and if you have any information regarding this investigation, you can call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7043.