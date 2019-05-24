FORSYTH, Ga. — On Friday morning, principal Richard Bazemore thought he was heading into a lunch with his faculty. What he didn't know was that his T.G. Scott Elementary staff had some big news for him.

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: May 12-18

"I was heading to lunch, but then they brought all these other people in and surprised me," says Bazemore. "That's when I knew what it was."

At the lunch-turned-surprise-party, Bazemore learned that he had been selected to be Georgia's National Distinguished Principal of 2019.

"This award is about having success being successful both academically and managerially," says Bazemore. "Our school has been very successful over the last many years."

Bazemore has been an educator for 43 years and has led T.G. Scott as principal for 15 years. The principal has been dedicated to helping his elementary school and the surrounding community.

"I'm not at all surprised," says instructional coach Misti Tonn. "He goes above and beyond to make sure that all of our students here are successful."

As a part of his nomination, Bazemore also received a $2,000 check from the Georgia Association for Elementary School Principals and Mentoring Minds.

"The children are the main thing and then my staff," says Bazemore. "They're my children as well. I look over them just as I do all other students."

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: April 28 - May 4

Bazemore will be joining 49 other distinguished principals in Washington D.C. where he will meet the president and celebrate the honor with his wife.