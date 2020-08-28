x
Monroe County restarts in-person classes for middle- and high-school students September 8

The decision to bring students back into school buildings for instruction was made after examination of a decline in COVID-19 cases in the county.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Monroe County will be going back to in-person classes on September 8.

According to a news release from Monroe County Schools, the decision to bring students back into school buildings for instruction was made after examination of a decline in COVID-19 cases in the county. The release says middle- and high-schoolers will end virtual-only learning after Labor Day. K-5 grades have been attending in-person classes since August 17.

The district says students who are currently registered for online-only learning  will automatically continue for the next grading period unless parents request to switch the student from virtual learning to face-to-face instruction.

The district says face masks will be required on school buses and recommended in schools.

