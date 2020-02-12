Monroe County Middle school began operating on A/B schedule this week and Mary Persons High School will begin A/B schedule once the new semester begins in January.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County schools are making more changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after Superintendent Mike Hickman tested positive.

Due to the rise in cases within the district, the Monroe County School District moved the middle school to an A/B schedule.

This means half of the student body will take part in face-to-face learning on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays. All other days will be virtual.

"I think the A/B schedule will work. It will definitely minimize the risk of the transmission because of the amount of students that won't be present," Kylah Reid Castlin said.

Castlin has a sixth-grader and seventh-grader attending Monroe County Middle School. They are taking classes online up until January.

"I am OK with the A/B schedule. I feel like my kids really want to be socializing again," Castlin said.

She is concerned that this schedule will put a false reality in place because it will not be continuous.

With this plan in place, Monroe County Middle School Principal Efrem Yarber says it will be much easier to socially distance students.

"Through this new process of learning, teachers and students have been introduced to new ways of teaching and new ways of learning. These processes that we're learning can only make us more prepared," Yarber said.

He says the school is doing their best to make this transition easy for students and parents by teaching them how to use programs such as Google Classroom, Google Meet, and allowing students to check out books online.