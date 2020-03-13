FORSYTH, Ga. — Monroe County schools are asking their students to learn at home next week.

They're calling March 16-20 "alternative learning days" and say they'll count as regular school days.

In a message from Supt. Mike Hickman Friday, the district said, 'Students will participate in Alternative Learning Days through reading traditional books, traditional "at home" paper-based assignments, and through use of personal devices, GoogleClassroom, email, and other electronic and digital media to ensure uninterrupted instruction.'

Using digital tools, the district says, students will still be able to "communicate, collaborate, research and complete assignments and lessons."

Students who don't have Internet access at home can complete paper assignments. Their parents should pick those assignments up at school Monday or Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the district's educators should be completing professional-learning activities at school. Each principal is supposed to track their progress, according to Hickman.

Transportation, nutrition and custodial staff will give the district's facilities a deep-cleaning on Monday and Tuesday, Hickman writes.

The district will notify parents and staff whether school resumes for the week of March 23.

But all Monroe County sports, field trips and other outside activities through March 27 are canceled.

