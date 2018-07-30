Heavy rains have created flooding problems at William Hubbard Middle School, so the Monroe County school system announced they will change the start date from Friday, August 3rd to Monday, August 6th, but one student does not like that change.

Eriona Fuller can’t wait to go back to school

“Sometimes I pretend my teacher is my bunny rabbit and I am the student,” said Fuller.

But she will have to wait a little longer before she can call herself a fifth grader.

“I was so disappointed because I thought I could go back to school on Friday,” said Fuller.

Monroe County Schools sent her mother, Janice, a voicemail saying that school would resume on Monday after a water problem in one of their schools, William Hubbard Middle School.

Monroe County’s facilities and management director Roger Onstott says with such a wet summer they’ve been having an issue with flooding as well as mold and water problems. He says part of the problem is that the building is old, but it’s also underground at parts.

Onstott says water seeped into the cafeteria and classrooms and they need time for repairs. His crews took classroom supplies out of the building, like damaged desks and classroom decorations.

Eriona’s mother Janice went to school at Hubbard, which, at the time, housed students first through 12th grade. While they’ve made improvements since then, she says she trusts the school system will make a decision that’s best for the students, whether they fix it or tear it down, and one more day with her daughter will give them more time to prepare Eriona for school.

