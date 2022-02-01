Monroe County Schools says Friday's basketball games will be played without fans

The district says it has received information, including from the sheriff's office, about the potential for retaliatory violence after a fatal shooting at Walmart.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from coverage of the fatal Forsyth Walmart shooting.

Friday night’s Mary Persons basketball games will be played without fans in the gym.

According to a news release from the school district, that’s because they’ve received information that the game could see ‘retaliatory violence’ from Sunday night's fatal shooting at the Forsyth Walmart.

All JV games scheduled for Friday are also canceled, so the varsity girls game will start at 5 p.m. with the boys’ game after.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that playing these games without fans may cause our players, students, parents, or community,” wrote the district.

They say anyone who purchased tickets through the GoFan app will be refunded.

Saturday’s games against Howard will still be played, but the JV games have been canceled. The varsity girls game is scheduled to start at noon with boys to follow at 1:30 p.m.