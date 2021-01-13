Monroe County Schools moves to require masks for middle, high school students

Parents who do not wish to abide by the new requirement can switch their child's learning option

FORSYTH, Ga. — Middle and high school students in Monroe County will now have to wear masks in class.

According to a news release, the board met Tuesday and passed that requirement 4-3.

Dr. Jeremy Goodwin, the newly elected District 4 representative, asked other board members to consider the move amid a post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.

"I think we need to be much more aggressive within our school system to do everything we can to lower the number of cases," said Dr. Goodwin. "We worry about our teachers, we worry about our students; I worry about their parents, I worry about their grandparents, because those are the people I will be taking care of at the hospital."

He then made a motion to institute the requirement, which contains an exception for when times social distancing is possible and while eating or drinking.

Schools will make masks available for students who don’t have one or may have left it at home.

The new requirement takes effect on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Parents will be given the option to move their student from in-person instruction to virtual learning if they choose not to abide by the new requirement.