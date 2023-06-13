Monroe County Schools names Jim Finch as new superintendent

Finch replaces outgoing Superintendent Mike Hickman, who will retire at the end of June.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is coverage of Monroe County Schools receiving grant for college and career center.

Monroe County Schools approved its new leader Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Board of Education, Dr. Jim Finch has been named Superintendent of Schools.

A 29-year educator, Finch is currently the Assistant Superintendent for Personnel and Operations in Monroe County Schools, and he previously spent 15 years as the principal at Mary Persons High School.

The release says Finch began his teaching career in 1994 as a math teacher and coach at Peach County High School in Fort Valley, and also served as the math department chair for five years. He served as assistant principal during his last two years at Peach County High. Finch coached football, basketball, baseball, tennis, and golf during his 12 years in Fort Valley. He made the transition to principal after the 2005-2006 school year.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the Monroe County School system and humbled by the board’s confidence in my ability to be the next superintendent,” Finch said in the release. “We are fortunate to live and work in a community where education is important and I firmly believe we have the best faculty and students in the state! I’m thankful for Dr. Hickman’s guidance for the past eight years and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”

The release also says Finch is currently serving as the President of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).