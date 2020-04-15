FORSYTH, Ga. — Students in Monroe County now have just over two weeks left until the end of their school year.

That’s according to a news release sent Wednesday from Superintendent Mike Hickman.

He says that per Gov. Kemp’s announcement that public schools will be closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, Monroe County schools will continue instructional plans through Friday, May 1.

MORE INFO: Gov. Kemp to close K-12 schools through end of year

The rest of the term, which ends on May 20, will be set aside for make-up work, credit repair, and returning digital learning equipment to the school system.

Hickman also says the school system will ensure that grades are not negatively impacted by COVID-19.

That means no students’ grades at the end of the semester can be lower than the grades they received as of March 12.

All grades through the grading period of the 3rd nine weeks will be the students’ minimum final grade, so work completed beyond then will only serve to improve class grades.

Any student who was on track to graduate as of March 12 will receive credit for courses they were enrolled in as long as they had a passing grade.

Lastly, the district is working to schedule a time for students to retrieve personal items from schools and classrooms.

They have not made a decision yet about graduation ceremonies.

MORE FROM MONROE COUNTY

Georgia man describes being buried under debris amid overnight storms: 'This ain't the way I'm gonna die'

'We just need your help': Monroe County family's home badly damaged by fallen trees