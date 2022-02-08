Monroe County Sheriff's Office asking for publics help finding missing man

Zack Cooley was last seen on August 1 around 10 p.m. on Old Zebulon Road.

MONROE, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Zack Cooley was last seen on August 1 around 10 p.m. on Old Zebulon Road. He was driving a silver 2003 Chevy Silverado truck with license plate #ALY283.

Cooley has dementia.

Anyone with information in reference to Zacky Cooley and/or his location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010 or your local law enforcement.