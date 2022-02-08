x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Monroe County Sheriff's Office asking for publics help finding missing man

Zack Cooley was last seen on August 1 around 10 p.m. on Old Zebulon Road.

More Videos

MONROE, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing man. 

According to a post on their Facebook page, Zack Cooley was last seen on August 1 around 10 p.m. on Old Zebulon Road. He was driving a silver 2003 Chevy Silverado truck with license plate #ALY283. 

Cooley has dementia. 

Anyone with information in reference to Zacky Cooley and/or his location, please call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7010 or your local law enforcement. 

What Other People are Reading:

Monroe deputies arrest Atlanta murder suspect, passenger during traffic stop on I-75

Forsyth Street convenience store plans get another chance at P&Z

Paid Advertisement