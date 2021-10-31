Monroe County Sheriff's Office holds trunk-or-treat

The sheriff’s office says it hosts the event to give families a safe option to enjoy the trick-or-treating experience.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Its Halloween and Central Georgia is getting into the spooky spirit.

There are witches, superhero’s, baby shark and more kids dressed in fun costumes as they took over the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon.

They trick-or-treated from trunk to trunk with cars decorated up in some creepy décor.

"This means a lot because we don't like trick-or-treating. We like a safe, community environment to be able to take our kids to have fun, enjoy the community, family, friends. She can wear a costume, have fun, get candy, and then go home,” parent Deanna White said.

