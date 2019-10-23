MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a man wanted for fighting with deputies.

According to a post on their Facebook page, Octavius Lyons is approximately 5 foot 11 and 250 pounds. He has felony warrants in addition to pending warrants due to fighting with deputies.

If you have any information, the sheriff's office asks that you contact them at 478-994-7048.

