Monroe County Sheriff's Office launches new smartphone app

FORSYTH, Ga. — ‘Yep, there’s an app for that,’ is a phrase you’ve probably heard a lot in recent years as smartphones gained popularity.
Now you can use that phrase when talking about a Central Georgia sheriff’s office.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has launched an app. They partnered with thesheriffapp.com to develop the tech.
The developers say it offers agencies a better way to alert, inform, and prepare folks in their communities.
Sheriff Brad Freeman explains what kind of information you can find using the app.
“This is a way you can have the knowledge in the palm of your hand about what's going on. If you need a report, at the click of your thumb, you can access it...if you need a copy of your report for some reason. You can do an inmate search to see who is in jail and what their bond amounts are and things like that. Sex offender searches, and a multitude of other things,” said Freeman.
The sheriff’s office says you can find the app on the Google Play and Apple store.
